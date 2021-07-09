Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Descartes Acquires GreenMile for $30M

By Mackenna Moralez
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDescartes Systems Group has acquired GreenMile in an up-front cash consideration of $30 million. GreenMile’s scalable mobile route execution solutions have been built with capabilities to better serve the global distribution industry, allowing for customers to continually improve service and travel time standards. “GreenMile has built a great business by...

www.sdcexec.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Descartes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Applications#Delivery Performance#Descartes Systems Group#Greenmile#Evp Commercial Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
Related
Businesschannele2e.com

AllCloud Acquires AWS Cloud Partner Integress

Israel-based AllCloud, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP and Top 100 Vertical Market MSP, has acquired data analytics firm and Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud partner Integress. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 420 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021....
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Cloud-based network management software firm Auvik raises $250M

Cloud-based network management software firm Auvik Networks Inc. has raised $250 million in new funding to accelerate product development and global reach. The funding, announced today, came exclusively from Great Hill Partners, which have now taken a majority stake in the company. Founded in 2011 and based in Ontario, Canada,...
BusinessInfoworld

Contact Center Outsourcing: Key Trends and Procurement Best Practices

Many if not most companies claim that providing great customer service is one of their topmost priorities. Good thing because customers’ expectations regarding service quality have been rising steadily. To meet them, many companies are investing heavily in staff and systems dedicated to customer service. Within the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, the quest for service excellence — with the twin goals of acquiring new clients while retaining existing customers — often results in a contact center becoming a strategic asset for the firm in question.
dcvelocity.com

Kuecker Logistics, Pulse Integration, and QC Software merge to form KPI, L.P.

Logistics industry firms Kuecker Logistics, Pulse Integration, and QC Software have merged to form a new company, Kuecker Pulse Integration, L.P. (KPI), the companies said today. Funds managed by the private equity group of Ares Management Corp. have acquired a majority interest in the company, with the existing owners of all three businesses retaining equity stakes, the companies also said. KPI will be based in Belton, Mo. Larry Strayhorn, CEO of Pulse Integration, will lead the new company, joined by executives from Pulse, Kuecker, and QC as part of the leadership team. The founders’ vision is to “build a full-service integrator platform with an industry leading software offering,” according to Strayhorn. “Pulse, Kuecker, and QC all hold the same core values of honesty, integrity, and transparency. We are thrilled about the opportunities ahead to combine our companies and extend our track record of value creation, innovation, and success as a larger operator,” Strayhorn said in a statement. Kuecker is a material handling solutions provider with more than 40 years of experience. Using a customized approach, the firm works to design, engineer, and implement logistics management solutions to increase distribution efficiency. Kuecker provides cutting-edge solutions in logistics management, supply chain management, value chain management, industrial automation, inventory management, and more, the company said. Pulse is a systems integrator with more than 50 years of experience serving customers throughout North America. The company is focused on helping companies leverage the right mix of technology in their facilities, and works to understand, collaborate, and analyze business needs in real-time, and provide custom-engineered solutions in a tiered delivery process, according to company leaders. QC provides innovative software solutions for order fulfillment and distribution centers. Headquartered in Cincinnati, the company has been providing software solutions to customers in North America and Europe to streamline warehouse operations using innovative supply chain automation software solutions, the firm said.
TechnologySupply & Demand Chain Executive

GEODIS, KNAPP Partner to Introduce Highly Automated Order Fulfillment Technology

GEODIS and Knapp partnered to develop a highly automated order fulfillment design, projected to include five mirrored order picking modules. “GEODIS’ investment in KNAPP’s technology demonstrates our ongoing commitment to offering our customers innovative solutions that best meet their needs, address challenges and optimize existing capabilities,” says Kevin Stock, SVP of engineering and solutions at GEODIS, Americas. “Our collaboration with KNAPP will enable us to be agile enough to execute e-commerce orders on high-velocity items even quicker while delivering excellent customer service to ensure shipments are received as soon as possible.”
Businessfinextra.com

Discover invests $30m in BNPL firm Sezzle

Discover is investing $30 million in buy now, pay later startup Sezzle as part of an agreement that also sees the card firm launch a BNPL service on its network. Discover will invest $30 million into Sezzle, based on a per share purchase price of $6.58, which equates to total shares to be issued of 4,556,210.
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Lamar invests $30M in advertising software company

Baton Rouge-based Lamar Advertising Co. today announced it has acquired a minority stake in advertising software company Vistar Media via a $30 million investment. Lamar’s investment will fund Vistar’s research and development efforts and expansion into new markets. Under the terms of the transaction, Lamar will receive a seat on Vistar’s board of directors, though Vistar will continue to operate as an independent technology partner to buyers and sellers across the global out-of-home ecosystem.
Tustin, CAOrange County Business Journal

Specright Gets $30M Series B Funding

Tustin-based software firm Specright Inc., which helps companies organize and share their supply chain specifications, said it received a $30 million in Series B in funding from investors led by Sageview Capital. Specright said the funding also included participation from previous investors including Pritzker VC Group. “During the height of...
Businessfinextra.com

Tink appoints former AWS sales lead as chief revenue officer

Open Banking platform Tink has appointed the former financial services lead for Amazon Web Services, Rowan Taylor, as chief revenue officer. London-based Taylor joins Tink following a five-year strint at AWS, leading global financial services sales teams. His 26 years’ experience in banking technology also includes roles at Gartner, KPMG and Accenture.
Businessaithority.com

Sercompe Expands As-a-Service Offerings And Drives Business Growth With Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Leading managed service provider in Brazil builds on existing HPE partnership to drive competitive advantage for its cloud business and customers with HPE GreenLake. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that Sercompe, a leading IT management service provider in Brazil, has selected HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform to power its expanded industry-leading portfolio of cloud solutions. The updated Sercompe portfolio of as-a-service solutions will be powered by the HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform and intelligent, self-managing HPE Nimble Storage solutions, enabling the business to scale up and down to meet business requirements, develop new offerings more quickly and easily respond to any workload and compute requirement from its own end-user customers.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “
TechnologySFGate

Syniti launches Data Jumpstart to drive business value from data

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The 3-week solution for the 95% of execs that don't trust their data. Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today launched Syniti Data Jumpstart to help organizations understand the impact of data quality in driving growth, increasing margin, speeding new product introductions, and maximizing the value of major initiatives such as M&A and Digital Transformations.
TechnologySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Cloudleaf, Adapt Ideations Grows IoT Asset Monitoring

Cloudleaf partners up with Adaptive Ideations to increase the monitoring abilities of Internet of Things (IoT) smart assets. The partnership uses Adaptive Ideations' hardware technologies that integrate directly into Cloudleaf’s ‘single source-of-truth’ SaaS platform. The idea is to tap each technology's strength to provide rich end-to-end visibility into supply chains for a more efficient operation.
EconomySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Molex Survey Underscores Stead Progress in Industry 4.0 Adoption

Nearly 51% of survey respondents report having a well-defined Industry 4.0 corporate priority with executive sponsorship, while 49% have already achieved success; 21% are still in the investment stage, according to a report released by Molex and commissioned by Dimensional Research. These results reflect steady progress in the development of Industry 4.0 initiatives across the industrial automation ecosystem.
Sarasota County, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

$30M roofing firm expands into new region with acquisition

FORT MYERS — CFS Roofing Services has expanded into the Sarasota-Manatee region by acquiring Shewski Roofing. Dave and Linda Shewski, who founded Sarasota-based Shewski roofing 37 years ago, retired earlier in July after selling their office location along with its assets to CFS Roofing Services, according to a statement. The purchase included the real estate, a half-acre with warehouse and office space, along with equipment and materials. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Size Analysis and Growth (2020-2025)

The Latest Research Report on “Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Customer Experience Management (CEM) Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
SoftwareTimes Union

Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Adoption Swells as Enterprises Seek to Lower Costs Through Automation; IDP Market to Grow 55-65% in Next Year-Everest Group

IDP vendors are expected to offer more out-of-the-box, pre-trained IDP solutions to meet the demand for faster ROI and quicker deployment. The global market for Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), estimated at US$700-750 million in 2020, is expected to grow at a rate of 55-65% over the next year, according to Everest Group. Cost impact is now the key driver for IDP adoption as enterprises seek to realize tangible benefits from the technology, closely followed by improving operational efficiency and productivity.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Process Automation Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | IBM, Microsoft, Oracle

Latest released the research study on Global Process Automation Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Process Automation Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Process Automation Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft (United States),Oracle (United States),IBM (United States),Laserfiche (United States),Nintex UK Ltd (United Kingdom),Kissflow Inc. (United States),Okta Inc. (United States),Zoho Corporation Pvt (India),Process Street (United States),TIBCO Software Inc. (United States) ,OptimumHQ (United States),Process Bliss (United Kingdom),Prophix (United States).
EconomyDesign World Network

The state of Industry 4.0, survey says …..

Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, announced the results of a global survey of Industry 4.0 manufacturing stakeholders driving advancements in robotics, complex machines and device or control systems. The findings reflect steady progress in the development of Industry 4.0 initiatives across the industrial automation ecosystem, including smart automation, connectivity and analytics that add efficiency and intelligence throughout the manufacturing lifecycle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy