New York City, NY

VIDE Becomes Climate Neutral Certified

By Press Release
BevNET.com
 9 days ago

New York, N.Y. – In response to the urgency of the climate crisis, VIDE, a premium canned cocktail company, is proud to announce that it is officially Climate Neutral Certified. VIDE joins other brands that have earned the standard by measuring and offsetting all of their 2020 carbon emissions and reducing future emissions.

