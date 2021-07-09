VIDE Becomes Climate Neutral Certified

We develop a generic calibration strategy for climate models used in economics. The key idea is to choose the free model parameters to match the output of large-scale Earth System Models, which are run on pre-defined future emissions scenarios and collected in the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project (CMIP5). We propose to use four test cases that are considered pivotal in the climate science literature. Two of these tests are highly idealized to allow for the separate examination of the carbon cycle and the temperature response. Another two tests incorporate gradual changes in CO2 emissions, exogenous forcing, and the temperature response. We re-calibrate the free parameters of the climate part of the seminal DICE-2016 model for three different CMIP5 model responses: the multi-model mean as well as two other CMIP5 models that exhibit extreme equilibrium climate sensitivities. As an additional novelty, our calibrations of DICE-2016 allow for an arbitrary time step in the model explicitly. We show that i) both the temperature equations and the carbon cycle in DICE-2016 are miscalibrated and that ii) by re-calibrating its coefficients, we can match all three CMIP5 targets. We apply the economic model from DICE-2016 in combination with the newly calibrated climate model to compute the social cost of carbon and the optimal warming. We find that in our updated model, the social cost of carbon is very similar to DICE-2016, however, the optimal long-run temperature lies almost one degree below that obtained by DICE-2016. This difference in climate behavior is reflected in the over-sensitivity of the social cost of carbon to the discount rate. Under the optimal mitigation scenario, the temperature predictions of DICE-2016 (in contrast to our proposed calibration) fall outside of the CMIP5 scenarios, suggesting that one might want to be skeptical about policy predictions derived from DICE-2016.