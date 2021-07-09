Match Group, Inc.

Cancel
Keep your eyes open and beat the arrogant, self-interested profiteers who want to make money off you by making this more complex than it really is. Let's check out the charts of MTCH. The lion's share of App Store revenue appears to be unaffected by Apple's policy change, which follows...

Posted by
The Motley Fool

Have $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

Building a market-beating portfolio doesn't have to be complicated. Successful long-term investors focus on stocks with fundamentally strong businesses and solid growth trajectories to achieve abundant portfolio gains. These two stocks favored by billionaire investor Warren Buffett can add value and growth to your portfolio in the years ahead. When...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Announces Earnings Results

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 EPS.
Posted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks to Buy When the Stock Market Crashes

From a valuation and historical basis, the market appears set up for a slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is the perfect place for investors to look for highly profitable, money-making businesses to invest in during a crash. No matter how well the stock market is performing, you'll never have...
Posted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in July

Tech stocks that pay dividends are often overlooked by the market. After all, tech companies usually start paying dividends when they run out of room to expand, and tech investors often favor growth over stability. Income-seeking investors might also flock toward higher yields in other sectors, such as energy, pharmaceutical, and real estate.
StocksZacks.com

3 Solid Reasons to Bet on Big Tech ETFs and Stocks

The year 2021 has brought with it a rising rate trend in the United States (thanks to stimulus and vaccine distribution) and thus growth stocks have started to waver. Since tech stocks are high-growth in nature, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has suffered occasionally this year. This is because the tech bunch...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Raised by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for approximately 4.1% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $19,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 114.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 94,831 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,831 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $24,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Barnes Group Inc. (B) - Get Report has declared a quarterly cash dividend of sixteen cents ($0.16) per share. The dividend will be payable September 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2021. Barnes Group Inc. and its...
Stocksinvesting.com

Forget Salesforce.com, Buy These 4 Big Tech Stocks Instead

Despite being a prominent player in the booming tech space, shares of Salesforce (CRM) look extremely overvalued now. So, instead, we think it could be wise to scoop up the shares of the big tech companies Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO), Intel (INTC), and International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) because these companies are well-positioned to capitalize on industry tailwinds.One of the top customer relationship management companies, San Francisco-based Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRM), reported top- and bottom-line growth for its fiscal first quarter, ended April 30, 2021. And on June 23, the company also announced a significant expansion of its global strategic partnership with Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) cloud segment—Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)—on June 23. However, the stock has lost 2.1% over the past month and 7.8% over the past nine months to close yesterday’s trading session at $237.58.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,273 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $59,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

JPMorgan, Home Depot Lead 5 Dow Jones Stocks Near Buy Points

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Home Depot (HD), Honeywell (HON), Goldman Sachs (GS) and UnitedHealth (UNH) are Dow Jones stocks to watch as they near buy zones from flat (or shallow cup) bases. Dow Jones Tests 35,000. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 35,000 early in the session, nearing its...
BusinessStreet.Com

NortonLifeLock Drops on Talks to Acquire Avast

Shares of NortonLifeLock (NLOK) - Get Report were lower on Thursday as the cybersecurity company said it was in advanced talks to purchase antivirus-software producer Avast Plc. A deal could value Prague-based Avast at more than $8 billion, The Wall Street Journal previously reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Posted by
Benzinga

AMD And Biogen Lead The QQQ Lower Thursday

U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday as investors weigh Fed Chair Powell’s comments on inflation to the Senate banking panel. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell by 0.7% to $360.52. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 0.15% to $349.94. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF...
BusinessStreet.Com

Intel in Talks to Buy GlobalFoundries for $30 Billion: Report

Intel (INTC) - Get Report is considering a move to buy GlobalFoundries Inc. in a deal that could be valued at $30 billion, according to a published report. A story in the Wall Street Journal late Thursday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, said such a deal would benefit Intel's efforts to make more chips for other tech companies and, if completed, would rank as Intel's biggest acquisition yet.

