Match Group, Inc.

Despite being a prominent player in the booming tech space, shares of Salesforce (CRM) look extremely overvalued now. So, instead, we think it could be wise to scoop up the shares of the big tech companies Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO), Intel (INTC), and International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) because these companies are well-positioned to capitalize on industry tailwinds.One of the top customer relationship management companies, San Francisco-based Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRM), reported top- and bottom-line growth for its fiscal first quarter, ended April 30, 2021. And on June 23, the company also announced a significant expansion of its global strategic partnership with Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) cloud segment—Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)—on June 23. However, the stock has lost 2.1% over the past month and 7.8% over the past nine months to close yesterday’s trading session at $237.58.