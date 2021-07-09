Capitol Briefs: Missouri among states suing Google over alleged antitrust actions
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Attorney General Eric Schmitt is accusing Google of violating antitrust laws and limiting customer choice in a lawsuit filed this week. Schmitt joined a bipartisan coalition of 37 attorneys general accusing the juggernaut of shutting out competing apps through its Google Play Store on Android devices and requiring app developers to use Google Billing. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleged Google violated federal antitrust laws by discouraging competition and going back on commitments to keep Android devices open-source.themissouritimes.com
