Missouri State

Capitol Briefs: Missouri among states suing Google over alleged antitrust actions

By Cameron Gerber
themissouritimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Attorney General Eric Schmitt is accusing Google of violating antitrust laws and limiting customer choice in a lawsuit filed this week. Schmitt joined a bipartisan coalition of 37 attorneys general accusing the juggernaut of shutting out competing apps through its Google Play Store on Android devices and requiring app developers to use Google Billing. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleged Google violated federal antitrust laws by discouraging competition and going back on commitments to keep Android devices open-source.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.
Portland, ORPosted by
CNN

8 people wounded in downtown Portland, Oregon, shooting

(CNN) — Eight people were shot in downtown Portland, Oregon, early Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting victims were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where at least one of them was being treated for what police described as serious, life threatening wounds. Officers did not locate...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

