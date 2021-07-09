Samsung integrates VUNO AI with mobile digital X-ray system for chest diagnosis

Henkel Adhesive Technologies (Madison Heights, Mich.) has developed a new measuring system for the mobile handheld XRF spectrometer, or X-ray gun for short. The measuring system was tested at Claas Bad Saulgau and was used on the agricultural machinery parts manufacturer’s production line to investigate the potential of replacing the powder activation Bonderite M-AC 50-1 with the liquid activation Bonderite M- AC AL 2000. Rather than requiring laboratory analysis, the new system is designed to measure the coating weight of the Zn phosphate (ZnPO4) layer through the e-coat on the steel substrate in approximately 10 seconds. Using the X-ray gun, it is possible to directly and accurately analyze the activation parameters, thereby enabling Henkel Adhesive Technologies to optimize these parameters in just one day. The measured part is called “Mulde” and is made from cold-rolled steel with a 4g/m2 Zn-PO4 layer and an e-coat. For Claas, this meant there was no need to slow down or interrupt full production during tests, nor risk any loss of quality, for example in corrosion protection.