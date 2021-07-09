Cancel
Samsung integrates VUNO AI with mobile digital X-ray system for chest diagnosis

By John R. Fischer
 11 days ago

Samsung Electronics’ mobile digital X-ray system, GM85 is now equipped with AI developed by South Korean manufacturer, VUNO, Inc. A diagnostic chest X-ray solution, VUNO Med-Chest X-ray is expected to help GM85 users instantly retrieve and deliver AI results upon scanning an image while the patient is still in the hospital.

