Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Highly Shorted Upstart Needs a Kickstart

By Authors
Street.Com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Lightning Round segment of Mad Money Thursday night one caller asked about Upstart (UPST) . "I don't understand the short position in this stock. This company is really good," commented Jim Cramer about the online lender that offers consumer loans. The short interest in UPST is around 10...

realmoney.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upst#Short Interest#Moving Average#Upst#Japanese#Ipo#Obv#Point And Figure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksStreet.Com

3 High-Yield Stocks for Monthly Dividends

Monthly dividend stocks are appealing for income investors, as they provide more frequent dividend payments over the course of a year compared to quarterly dividendsIn addition, investors can find multiple monthly dividend stocks with high dividend yieldsThe following three dividend stocks are quality companies with competitive advantages and lead... Read...
Stocks247wallst.com

Jim Cramer's Simple Explanation for the Broad Market Pullback

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq pulled back on Thursday, while the Dow Jones industrial average cruised higher. Tech stocks were hit in the session as well, even with the 10-year bond yield dropping over 4% to below 1.3%. A few theories are swirling around the market about where it could go from here. All this makes for a stock picker’s market, and who better to pick these stocks than CNBC’s Jim Cramer.
StocksStreet.Com

Premarket Movers Friday: Moderna, Didi, MoneyGram

1. Moderna - Up 7.6%. Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report shares surged to a record after the vaccine maker was tipped to enter the S&P 500 benchmark next week. Moderna will replace Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) - Get Report in the world's most closely tracked index, starting at the opening bell on Wednesday, July 21.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Puts or Take Profits in AMC

Stocks were lower Thursday as traders reacted to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's continued dovishness and stronger-than-expected earnings . The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week to a new pandemic low of 360,000. Stocks closed mostly higher Wednesday after Powell said in congressional testimony the...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Stocks with High Short Interest to Buy This Summer

As the trend in which retail traders bet on stocks based solely on social-media hype continues, several stocks with high short interest could witness a short squeeze in the coming months. VMware (NYSE:VMW), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Macy's (M) are examples of names that possess high short interest and are being discussed on social media. Because of this, we think these stocks could witness a solid rally in the near term. Read on.The short squeeze wave, which took the stock market by storm earlier this year, drove sky-rocketing rallies by GameStop Corp . (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), among other meme stocks. The retail trading frenzy has been continuing into this summer. According to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), retail traders account for 10% of the United States’ stock trading volume.
StocksBusiness Insider

7 Highly Shorted Stocks Heading Into Q3 2021

Before the novel coronavirus pandemic upended our paradigm, financial advisors bemoaned that millennials and Generation Z were falling behind prior generations regarding achieving certain financial milestones. Suddenly, though, the public health crisis incentivized everyone to look to the market for wealth enhancement. Amid this baptism of fire, one trading tactic has been emblematic of this development than any other: speculating on highly shorted stocks.
StocksStreet.Com

Here's a Down-to-Earth Trade in SPCE

The gig is up in Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) . A company that was never going to make money managed to get its ship into space, pretty cool, but never profitableI think SPCE could be heading for $25 or even $20 in the coming daysI would be a buyer of SPCE puts expiring next weekThe $28 puts cost a little over $1.00 for July 23, and are probabl...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Moderna

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
StocksStreet.Com

Should Investors Bid Adieu to Baidu?

Let's check out the charts and indicators for BIDU. In the daily bar chart of BIDU, below, we can see that the shares had a big runup into late February but those gains have been slipping away the past few months. BIDU is trading below the declining 50-day moving average line and below the cresting 200-day moving average line.
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

Covanta Holding Corporation

After speaking to the CEO of waste energy company Covanta, TheStreet's founder and Action Alerts PLUS Portfolio Manager Jim Cramer said if the company's cash flows were greater, he'd feel better about the stock. Just sit in a quiet room, imagine the year 2056 and visualize the products and services...
MarketsStreet.Com

Veru Is Pointed Lower Now

During Thursday's Lightning Round segment of Mad Money one caller asked host Jim Cramer about Veru (VERU) . "They need to get into Stage III trials before we can get excited about them," said Cramer about this oncology biopharmaceutical company. Let's check out the charts and indicators and hope they...
EconomyStreet.Com

Park CarGurus in Your Investing Watch List

It's definitely difficult to find many appealing setups in this environment Finding broken charts and broken stories is fairly easyFinding broken charts without a change in fundamentals is actually easierWe're certainly seeing a valuation reset in small-cap names as much as we're seeing a push into large capsThis month has been pretty brutal thus...
StocksStreet.Com

Buy the Dip in Amazon? Here's How to Trade the Fade

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report stole the show earlier this month. The stock exploded to the upside and finally gave bulls new highs. As the markets have been grinding higher, both Amazon and Apple (AAPL) - Get Report were two notable names missing from the “new highs” list. Well, both of those stocks put that issue to rest.
StocksBusiness Insider

This Analyst Call On Square Stock Has Everyone 'Buzzing'

The call that everyone is buzzing about today is Mizuho Securities' reiteration of Square Inc (NYSE:SQ), Jim Cramer said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What Happened: Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev reiterated Square with a Buy rating and a price target of $380. The analyst said Square's Cash App products have a visible growth path to average revenue per user of $150 to $200.
StocksBenzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR S&P 500

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $434.9. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksStreet.Com

Is it 'Game Over' for Value Over Growth?

After a huge outperformance, from September 2020 through March of this year, value stocks started to lag large-cap growth names starting around the second week in JuneMany traders are thinking that the long-term trend has now reversedBased on history, that view is total hogwashBoth Apple (AAPL) and Telsa (TSLA) split their shares around Labor Day...
StocksStreet.Com

This Lousy Action Should Make You Optimistic

Although it is not evident in the major indexes, we have been dealing with a miserable market recently. The majority of stocks are acting poorly, and many are already deep into a bear market. Key speculative areas of the market hit a high in February and have been in a downtrend since.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

AMD And Biogen Lead The QQQ Lower Thursday

U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday as investors weigh Fed Chair Powell’s comments on inflation to the Senate banking panel. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell by 0.7% to $360.52. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 0.15% to $349.94. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF...
MarketsStreet.Com

How Traders Should Approach Barrick Gold Right Now

During the fast-paced Lightning Round segment of Wednesday's Mad Money program one caller asked about Barrick Gold (GOLD) . "I like it and I think you should own it," was Jim Cramer's advice. Let's dig into the charts and indicators and see what we find. In the daily bar chart...

Comments / 0

Community Policy