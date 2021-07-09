Highly Shorted Upstart Needs a Kickstart

As the trend in which retail traders bet on stocks based solely on social-media hype continues, several stocks with high short interest could witness a short squeeze in the coming months. VMware (NYSE:VMW), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Macy's (M) are examples of names that possess high short interest and are being discussed on social media. Because of this, we think these stocks could witness a solid rally in the near term. Read on.The short squeeze wave, which took the stock market by storm earlier this year, drove sky-rocketing rallies by GameStop Corp . (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), among other meme stocks. The retail trading frenzy has been continuing into this summer. According to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), retail traders account for 10% of the United States’ stock trading volume.