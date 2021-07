Following months of heavy criticism, Robert Morris University will attempt to save their men’s and women’s hockey program. Three months after announcing they were cutting the hockey programs, officials at Robert Morris announced on Wednesday that they will attempt to find a way to keep both programs in their athletic department. The school has teamed up with the Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation in order to raise enough money to fund both programs. The Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation was formed and is being headed by former Robert Morris star goaltender Brianne McLaughlin. Other members of the foundation include former Robert Morris hockey players, their family members and supporters of Robert Morris hockey.