Wilmington, OH

AMES, ATI helping local canines and cats

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON — Air Transport International and Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services (AMES) — subsidiaries of ATSG in Wilmington — saw a need and joined forces to raise funds to help in the care of the animals at Clinton County and Highland County Humane Societies. They raised funds through an event coordinated by Penny Miller with AMES and Brianne Miller of ATI to inform the community of the needs of these two non-profit providers and the importance of their missions.

