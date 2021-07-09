Lizzo Wore a Shirt with Her Own Face on It and No Pants

Not all of us can pull off clothing with our own faces on it, but Lizzo isn't just anyone. On Thursday, the "Good as Hell" singer attended the JBL True Summer event at the Santa Monica Pier, wearing an oversized T-shirt bearing a photo of her own face on it — sans pants, but with pastel pink hair that perfectly matched the Louis Vuitton diamonds printed on her shirt. She tied the T-shirt dress at the side, pairing it with a pair of white sandals and diamond-encrusted sunglasses, along with heart-shaped hoop earrings and the ultimate summer accessory: a cocktail.