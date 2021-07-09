Cancel
Megan Thee Stallion Is Cast In An Upcoming Marvel Series

By Tyler Pisapia
 8 days ago
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is reportedly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as none other than herself in one of its most highly anticipated upcoming TV shows. Since the launch of the Disney+ streaming service, the Mouse House has been promising users and fans of its Marvel franchise that it will play home to exclusive new content on par with any of its films like Guardians of the Galaxy or The Avengers. So far, it’s made good on its promise with shows like WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki. Now it is reportedly enlisting Megan Thee Stallion for a recurring role in She-Hulk.

