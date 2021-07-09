Nonprofits eye boost from vaccine incentive program

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Free Clinic CEO Marie Ghazal has seen COVID-19, and the state’s response, from all angles for more than a year. The leader of the local health care nonprofit has helped multiple residents with low incomes to get tested for the coronavirus, as well as get them vaccinated to combat the pandemic since its emergence in March 2020. Ghazal, who had her own bout with COVID-19, has also faced struggles convincing people to get vaccinated.