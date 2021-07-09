Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Visit Tampa Bay Hits Another Record with Tourist Development Collections in June

visittampabay.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, FL (July 9, 2021) – Visit Tampa Bay continues beating tourist development records with its first-ever $60 million for the month of June in taxable hotel revenues. The total of $64,028,133 reflects an incredible 10.74% increase over 2019. With $3,836,767 in tourist development collections reflecting the month of May, it brings the total for the first nine months of the fiscal year to $25,521,778, a 0.75% decrease over the same period in the previous year.

www.visittampabay.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Economic Development#Resonance Consultancy#Visit Tampa Bay#Str Inc#Dmap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Economy
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
St. Pete Rising

Ciccio Restaurant Group’s newest concept is coming to Fourth Street in St. Pete

Jay & Luigi will be located at 3201 4th Street North, which was formerly home to Burger 21, and before that JusThai. While world travelers are still waiting for the borders to open back up, St. Pete residents will soon be able to escape to Italy by visiting Jay & Luigi, a fast-casual Italian trattoria opening in July at 3201 4th Street North. The restaurant space was formerly home to Burger 21, and before that JusThai.

Comments / 0

Community Policy