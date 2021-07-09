Visit Tampa Bay Hits Another Record with Tourist Development Collections in June
TAMPA, FL (July 9, 2021) – Visit Tampa Bay continues beating tourist development records with its first-ever $60 million for the month of June in taxable hotel revenues. The total of $64,028,133 reflects an incredible 10.74% increase over 2019. With $3,836,767 in tourist development collections reflecting the month of May, it brings the total for the first nine months of the fiscal year to $25,521,778, a 0.75% decrease over the same period in the previous year.www.visittampabay.com
