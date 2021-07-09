Cancel
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls Community Band will be providing free concerts throughout the month

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 9 days ago
The Seneca Falls Community Band will be providing free concerts throughout the month as it enters its 37th season.

The first concert will be on July 9, at 6:30 p.m., People’s Park, Water Street, Seneca Falls. The concert starts at 7 p.m. and instruments will be on display with musicians available for children to talk to and learn more.

The second concert will be on July 13, at 7 p.m., Vince’s Park, Routes 5&20, Seneca Falls. This concert is held for the cyclists bicycling for the tour on the Erie Canal. People should bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the concert.

The third concert is on July 16, at 7 p.m., People’s Park.

More information can be found by contacting Emilie Sisson at (315) 521-5853.

