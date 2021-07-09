Wayne County Historical Society holding open house July 10

The Wayne County Historical Society will welcome its new executive director with an open house on Saturday, July 10.

They will announce their new summer hours as well as show new and improved exhibits in the Carriage House.

Admission is free and attendees can explore all three stories of the museum and jail and the two stories in the Carriage House.

Guests can see the new St. Peter Exhibit in the Carriage Housed, a 136-foot-long schooner that was shipwrecked in Lake Ontario.

The ship sank during a storm on Oct. 27, 1898 when coming from Oswego. Everyone on board died but the captain.

The ship remains at the bottom of the lake, attracting researchers and divers from all over the country.

Executive Director Rhea Hayes will be introduced, who has been in the position since April 1.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)