TV actor Isaiah Stokes was indicted for murder Friday in connection with a February killing in Jamaica, Queens. Surveillance footage allegedly showed Stokes, who has appeared on NBC’s Law & Order and HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, approaching the driver’s side of a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Feb. 7 and shooting driver Tyrone Jones 11 times before taking off. Jones, who lived a mile-and-a-half from the scene, was immediately pronounced dead by emergency officials. Prosecutors said they don’t know what led to the slaying, nor have they released a connection between Stokes and Jones prior to the murder. If Stokes is convicted, he could face between 25 years to life in prison.