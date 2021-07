You’ve heard of the emotional impact of menopause on women, but did you know that it can also cause anxiety and depression? Mental health is a topic that many people don’t want to discuss due to concerns of stigma, fear, and perceived repercussions of the diagnosis. However, if this topic is raised with compassion and understanding, the patient will likely become more comfortable and open to the conversation. I found that this strategy to be very effective in my practice. Patients need to know that the fluctuations in hormone levels are a normal stage of life, which is no different when a woman first entered puberty decades previously.