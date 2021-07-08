Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Animal Encounter Coming to Evansville Libraries July 17th

By Melissa Awesome
Posted by 
KISS 106
KISS 106
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've got a kiddo who loves animals, this is definitely an event you won't want to miss. Animal Tales is coming to a few Evansville Vanderburg Public Libraries on July 17th. They say Animal Tales isn't just a sit and lecture event, kids get the chance to learn about unique animals and get up close and personal with them. Judging by the Animal Tales promo video talking about what they have to offer you'll see everything from the cute and cuddly to the creepy and crawly, to the slithery.

1061evansville.com

Comments / 0

KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Pets & Animals
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Camping#Animal Tale#Animal Encounter Coming#Evpl Red Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

Play Your Favorite Arcade Games and Support an Evansville Rescue at the Same Time July 23rd

Going on Friday, July 23rd there's a benefit event you won't want to miss because you can support It Takes A village while playing all of your favorite classic arcade games. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue has two locations in the tri-state, one in Evansville and one in Spencer county. They work hard to make sure "all paws have a home." This Friday you can show your support for them by playing your favorite classic arcade games at High Score Saloon.
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

Fall Festival Amateur Hour Tryout Dates

Amateur Hour is your time to shine and show off your skills at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. I think it goes without saying, but 2020 was a terrible year for several reasons. We missed out on so much that we honestly took for granted, like being able to go to events like the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. As you know, the pandemic forced the Nut Club to cancel the event in 2020. You don't know how much you miss something like that until it's canceled. Thankfully, that won't be the case in 2021.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
KISS 106

Rumble on the River Catfish Tournament To Benefit Owensboro Ministry

Rumble on the River Catfish Tournament will be taking over the Ohio River in Owensboro this weekend and all the proceeds will benefit one local non-profit. Rumble on the River is a catfishing tournament pitting Kentucky against Indiana, being hosted by Rod Rippin' Catfish Trail. Who will come out the winner? The director of Rod Rippin' Catfish Trail, Damian Clark, got together with Aaron Wheatly, director of Monsters on the Ohio and from the conversation a brand-new tournament emerged.
Posted by
KISS 106

Wanna Be the Children Museum’s Next Kid CEO? Here’s How to Apply

What do you think a kid would say is the best job in the whole world? They might say a police officer or firefighter, or maybe an astronaut or a professional athlete, right? I gotta think that somewhere near the top of that list is the job of being the boss at a children's museum. Imagine being a youngster that's in charge of all the fun stuff at the Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe). How cool would that be?
Owensboro, KYPosted by
KISS 106

New Fundraising Opportunity for Non-Profit Organizations

In conjunction with the Owensboro Convention Center and the Owensboro Sportscenter, local charities and nonprofits will have the opportunity to raise funds for their organization. Here's how you can participate. Spectra, the provider of Venue Management to the Owensboro Convention Center and the Owensboro Sportscenter, released some exciting news this...
Owensboro, KYPosted by
KISS 106

Owensboro Family Offering HUGE Reward for the Return of Their French Bulldog

An Owensboro family is sending out a huge plea to the community for help in locating their pup Rocky that went missing last week. Have you seen him?. Angel here and our pup Lilly likes to sneak under the fence every so often and venture into the neighbor's yard and I know the panic that fills my body when I can't find her. When you have fur babies they are your family and losing them is a nightmare. Let's help the Smith family bring home, Rocky.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
KISS 106

The RiverPark Center Announces 2021-2022 Broadway Series

Broadway is returning to the stage at the RivePpark Center here in Owensboro and we are super excited to announce the 2021-2022 season. Making spirits bright and bringing holiday cheer the season will kick off with the #1 Christmas music artist in history, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas. Then bring on the belly laughs and entertaining musical stylings of Tony Award-winning HAIRSPRAY. Followed by the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS.
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

Is it Illegal to Use Costumed Characters for Profit?

A few years ago, I took a break from radio and worked in the trampoline biz. I was the General Manager for Sky Zone Evansville. One of the super fun events I planned required costumed characters. I've always loved mascots and even dressing up myself. The Character Toddler Time was...
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

It’s Official – The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Will Return in October

I can almost taste the pronto pups and deep-fried Oreos already. The West Side Nut Club announced today through a press release provided to local media the 2021 Fall Festival on Franklin Street absolutely, positively, will happen. You may be thinking, "I thought they already announced this a few months ago?" I know I was. I reached out to the Club's Publicity Chairman, Ryan Beck, by e-mail to get some clarification. Ryan told me the Club had been planning all year to hold the festival, but today's statement makes it officially official.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
KISS 106

A Guide to Owensboro from A to Z [LIST]

When I first began this endeavor, I saw it as a possible guide to Owensboro for folks who are new to town or just visiting. But then it became a challenge. It took some heavy thinking to come up with entries for EVERY letter of the alphabet, but I did. And you may have other suggestions. Bring 'em on.
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

What Kind of Person Has a Salad for Breakfast? This Kind of Person [Listen]

Our This or That segment began as a way for you (along with me and Liberty) to learn more about the guests we have on the MY Morning Show - the people that you ofter read or hear about doing good things in our community. The silly questions we ask each week have helped us realize that we sometimes have quite a bit in common with a certain guest, or maybe we don't quite see eye to eye on a topic. sometimes a guest's answer leaves us absolutely dumbfounded - that is exactly what happened with this week's guest.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
KISS 106

Angel Wants To Know: What Good Books You’re Reading This Summer?

Angel here and inquiring minds want to know...What good books are you reading this summer? Let's call it WHATCHA READING WEDNESDAY. I have to be completely transparent with you all and say I don't get to do a whole bunch of reading on a daily basis. I read my bible as soon as I get up in the morning before the world gets up and then I start my day. I usually begin reading like five books at a time and never get to fully finish any of them. I will take a book to the pool in the summer and the kids interrupt or I start one on the vacation drive and fall asleep never to pick it back up again. I have to do better at finishing the ones I start.
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

Downtown Evansville Gets New Map Directories to Help Visitors Get Around

Downtown Evansville has gotten a cool new upgrade and it will make finding your way around a little bit easier the next time you visit. If you don't spend a lot of time downtown, it can sometimes be a little overwhelming trying to navigate but especially for those who are new to the city. Imagine that you didn't live and work in Evansville but you have just traveled to downtown for the first time to see a show at Ford Center. You may not know where to grab a bite to eat before the show or a cocktail afterward and that's where downtown's newest addition is going really to come in handy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy