Whether you’re travelling solo or in a group, this is a unique and beautiful Sicilian adventure to add to your bucket list. I’ve hiked up the volcano and am lying on my back gazing up at the sky. The dome of constellations reaches down towards the sea and shooting stars fall across the darkness. The only sound is the waves lapping against the foot of the volcano far beneath me. If I turn my head to the left, I can see the fire darts that restless Stromboli shoots upwards in spurts, and tiny lights dotted all along the mountain side – the torches of other hikers, watching alongside me in spiritual pilgrimage. It’s so beautiful I don’t know why I’m crying.