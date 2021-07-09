McKnight proposes to redevelop Kelly Strayhorn neighbor into six-story apartment project

PITTSBURGH — McKnight Realty Partners is pushing forward with a plan to build on the value of its late 2020 acquisition of a central block of East Liberty business district along Penn Avenue.

The company and its development team presented a plan to redevelop a one-story retail building at 5941 Penn Ave. into a new six-story apartment project to the Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment for a location next to the Kelly Strayhorn Theater.

An affiliate of McKnight bought the three properties that comprise the block in December from an affiliate of East Liberty Development Inc. for $8.325 million.

