The World Famous Grassholes will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, at the Somerset Abbey, at ​98 Main St. in Madison. This is bluegrass, straight up, but not that old fogey kind. This is high energy, good for dancing, and meant to be enjoyed with friends and family. Part of a long legacy of performers that goes back to 2000, the Grassholes currently feature Heather Kahill on fiddle, Merrill Marsh and Sam Pfeifle on guitars, Flann O’Brien on the stand-up bass, and Field Rider on Banjo and harmonica. Everybody sings a bit here and there, whether you like it or not.