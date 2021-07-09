Mayor of Canadian Town Destroyed by Wildfire Writes Heartbreaking Letter to Residents

Residents of a village in Canada’s British Columbia that was destroyed by a wildfire say the devastation could have been avoided if authorities had ensured they were better prepared.A fire decimated the small town of Lytton on 30 June , just days after it broke the record for Canada’s all-time highest temperature for three days in a row, reaching a blistering 121.1F (49.5C).Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Lytton mayor Jan Polderman, Lytton First Nation chief Janet Webster and Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council Chief Matt Pasco in Vancouver on Thursday. The outcome of that meeting is not...