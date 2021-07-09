Cancel
Fargo, ND

Court documents say man stabbed woman with scissors at Fargo hotel after she told him she wanted a divorce

By Valley News Live - Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just before noon on Wednesday, July 7th, Fargo Police responded to the Wingate hotel off of 19th Ave. S. for a report of a stabbing. Police say when they got there, they found the victim in the lobby of the hotel with a stab wound to the top of her right shoulder and lower neck, as well as some other minor injuries. The woman told police her husband, later identified as 75-year-old James Bogart, stabbed her with scissors because she told him she was going to divorce him.

