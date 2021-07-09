Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Goliad, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 09:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Goliad; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River At Goliad affecting Refugio, Calhoun, Goliad and Victoria Counties. For the San Antonio River...including Goliad...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River At Goliad. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 29.7 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.2 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, Roads and several camp sites through Goliad State Park flood. Moderate lowland flooding above Goliad to the Guadalupe River confluence, cuts livestock off and potentially drowns them. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu San Antonio River Goliad 25.0 29.7 Sat 8 am 32.2 29.1 22.3 17.5 13.6