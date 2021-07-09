Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calhoun County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Goliad, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 09:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Goliad; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River At Goliad affecting Refugio, Calhoun, Goliad and Victoria Counties. For the San Antonio River...including Goliad...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River At Goliad. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 29.7 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.2 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, Roads and several camp sites through Goliad State Park flood. Moderate lowland flooding above Goliad to the Guadalupe River confluence, cuts livestock off and potentially drowns them. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu San Antonio River Goliad 25.0 29.7 Sat 8 am 32.2 29.1 22.3 17.5 13.6

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goliad, TX
Victoria County, TX
Cars
County
Goliad County, TX
County
Calhoun County, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Refugio, TX
County
Refugio County, TX
City
Victoria, TX
Local
Texas Cars
County
Victoria County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Plain#Livestock#Extreme Weather#Goliad Refugio#Goliad Refugio#Goliad Affecting Refugio#The San Antonio River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Fight for voting rights intensifies as the nation marks one year since civil rights icon John Lewis' death

Atlanta (CNN) — The fight for voting rights intensified this week with a Black woman lawmaker being arrested while protesting, Texas House Democrats fleeing the state to block Republicans from passing voter restrictions, and Black civil rights leaders blasting President Joe Biden for falling short of their demand to discuss ending the filibuster in his speech.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy