Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Franklin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 AM CDT At 1114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cowan, or 7 miles southeast of Winchester, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Winchester, Cowan, Sewanee, Anderson, Bass, Jericho and Sherwood.