Cameron County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Cameron by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 942 AM CDT, the public continues to report flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include South Padre Island, Arroyo City, Holly Beach, Laguna Vista Police Department, Pharr Central Fire Station, Beach Access Six, Beach Access Five, Beach Access Four, Laguna Heights, South Padre Island Convention Center, South Padre Island Birding Center, Port Isabel High School, South Padre Island Police Department, Port Isabel City Hall, Port Isabel Lighthouse, Port Isabel Fire And Police Department, Garria Elementary School, Washington Park, U.s. Coast Guard Station and Boca Chica Beach. Low-lying areas are the most likely places to experience minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

