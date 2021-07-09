Early morning arrest at Columbia gas station

Suspects who drove away from an early Friday morning traffic stop attempt in East St. Louis were apprehended at a Columbia gas station. East St. Louis police were in pursuit of a silver Kia sometime after 1 a.m., with occupants inside the vehicle possibly in possession of handguns. Sauget police attempted to stop the vehicle, which continued south and west on I-255 and crossed the J.B. Bridge into Missouri before turning around and returning east on I-255.