Columbia, IL

Early morning arrest at Columbia gas station

By Republic-Times
republictimes.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuspects who drove away from an early Friday morning traffic stop attempt in East St. Louis were apprehended at a Columbia gas station. East St. Louis police were in pursuit of a silver Kia sometime after 1 a.m., with occupants inside the vehicle possibly in possession of handguns. Sauget police attempted to stop the vehicle, which continued south and west on I-255 and crossed the J.B. Bridge into Missouri before turning around and returning east on I-255.

