Carolina Hurricanes: Does Acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko Make Sense?

The Carolina Hurricanes are reportedly looking for upgrades in the top 6 or top 9 forward group and just this past week, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reported that Vladimir Tarasenko has officially asked for a trade away from the St. Louis Blues. He is reportedly very upset with how the Blues organization handled his shoulder surgeries, and feels as if there is no trust left between him and the organization. In both the first and second surgeries, the ligament damage in his shoulders was not corrected, and wasn’t caught until Tarasenko was seen by non-team doctors.