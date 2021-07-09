Mildred Perry Coleman, a long-time resident of Vicksburg, passed away Thursday, July 8, at her apartment at Heritage House in Vicksburg. Mildred was the widow of James L. Coleman, who predeceased her in 1993. She was also the youngest daughter of Robert E. Perry and Harriette Riddle Perry of Rienzi, Miss., both deceased, and the youngest sibling of Ellis R. Perry, Robert E. Perry, Norvel H. Perry, James P. Perry and Nancy E. Perry, all deceased. She and her husband had two children, James L. Coleman, Jr., and Nancy C. Coleman, and three grandchildren, Brian P. Coleman, John M. Barnes and Daniel A. Barnes, all surviving.