Las Vegas Raiders: Divine Deablo makes Tanner Muse expendable

The Las Vegas Raiders are still figuring out the roster for the 2021 NFL season, but we decided to take a look at some 2022 draft targets for the first round. The 2021 season has not even started, and we are fully aware of this here at JustBlogBaby, but this does not mean that we should not overlook the talent on the horizon for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. Looking at what a potential first round could look like, the Las Vegas Raiders would be in a great position to upgrade at one of their potential weak spots next April in a big way.