A football fan gave away his tickets to watch England’s game against Denmark because it coincided with his plans to donate stem cells.Sam Astley and his girlfriend had won the tickets for Wednesday’s game through a last-minute competition, but Astley was unable to attend as he had already signed up to be a donor six weeks prior.Astley told the BBC there was “no chance” that he would delay the procedure, and instead chose to watch the match from his hospital bed.Thanks for the recognition @GaryLineker & thanks for all the wonderful messages off everyone! I’m glad @AnthonyNolan are getting more...