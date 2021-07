If you’ve been an LA Rams fan, or have read many of our articles in the past (thank you so much for the support, by the way!), you will undoubtedly be very familiar with the impact caused on defense by All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Coined the Aaron-Donald effect by many, it is the term used to describe how the focus upon Donald by the offense and specifically, the offensive line, allows other players to have huge boosts to their production thanks to getting a steady diet of one-on-one blocking.