2021 NFL Draft Guide: High Stakes Leagues & Draft Strategies

Every year there is always a deep sleeper or two in the draft and a huge bust. Last year James Robinson was the big sleeper of running backs in the draft. And we all know the person who drafted him would not shut up about how they got him in the eighth round, even if they did not make the playoffs. As for busts, Ezekiel Elliot and Miles Sanders did not show up to their potential last season. Lets not make that mistake again. Well, today I'm going to give you some of my top running back sleepers and one deep sleeper for the 2021 season. All of these running backs can be taken from the sixth or seventh round and on. Then you will be the one bragging about getting a stud in the 10th round.