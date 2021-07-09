Cancel
'What If...?' trailer features Chadwick Boseman

By By Chloe Melas, CNN
WKTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ has released the trailer for their animated series, "What If...?" It features the late Chadwick Boseman as a version of his "Black Panther" character Prince T'Challa called "Star-Lord." The actor died last August after battling cancer. He was 43. Boseman's final onscreen role was in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."...

www.wktv.com

