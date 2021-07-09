Update: More Wolf Pups Spotted in Colorado’s First Wolf Litter

A body was found in seven feet of water at Lake Pueblo State Park on Sunday night in Colorado. Authorities were called to the scene of the lake around 4:30 PM on Sunday after a report was made of a man disappearing into the water. The man, who was wearing only pants and socks, was attempting to swim to an inflatable pool float that had drifted away in the water when he was last seen. Officials estimated that visibility in the water where the accident occurred was less than two feet beneath the surface.