Update: More Wolf Pups Spotted in Colorado’s First Wolf Litter

By Alicia Selin
 9 days ago
Colorado is now home to its first wolf litter since the 1940s. Now even more wolf pups have been spotted in Colorado's first wolf litter since the 1940s. Just a month ago Colorado Parks and Wildlife spotted something that would make history - Colorado's very first wolf litter since the 1940s. They originally spotted three wolf pups between June 4 and June 8. The pups were seen with two other collared wolves from about two miles away.

Colorado State

Body found under seven feet of water at state park in Colorado

A body was found in seven feet of water at Lake Pueblo State Park on Sunday night in Colorado. Authorities were called to the scene of the lake around 4:30 PM on Sunday after a report was made of a man disappearing into the water. The man, who was wearing only pants and socks, was attempting to swim to an inflatable pool float that had drifted away in the water when he was last seen. Officials estimated that visibility in the water where the accident occurred was less than two feet beneath the surface.
Colorado State

Plague In Colorado: First Possible Human Death Since 2015

Colorado has perhaps its first human plague death in six years, according to public health authorities in Durango. San Juan Basin Public Health said in a press release that it was notified of the potential case on on July 7, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is conducting additional testing to confirm the diagnosis. CDPHE is leading the investigation.
Colorado State
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Rare Two-Colored Squirrel Spotted in Colorado

It was just a few weeks ago that Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers shared a rare sighting of a melanistic fox in Cañon City. Instead of having reddish-brown fur, the fox had a totally black coat. This week, CPW shared another melanistic animal spotted in Colorado. This time, it was...
Colorado State

'Microwave-size' boulder hits 30-year-old woman in Colorado

A 30-year-old woman was rock climbing in Colorado last weekend when a boulder "the size of a microwave" came crashing down and struck her in the back. Vail Dispatch received an emergency alert message around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 in the Lime Creek area from the climber's SPOT device. Climbs in this area are on limestone, which weights approximately 150 pounds per cubic foot.
Colorado State
UPI News

Colorado couple find mountain lion under their back deck

July 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said a mountain lion was relocated after a couple found the 60-pound animal lurking under the deck of their home. Lily Rutledge-Ellison said she and her boyfriend were alerted to the presence of something under their Englewood deck when their cat, Wesley, started acting unusually.
Colorado State

Kangaroo-like animal spotted on the loose in Colorado

As one witness described, law enforcement likely thought they were showing up to some sort of drug-related incident when they got reports of a wallaby hopping across the dry, hilly terrain of Montrose, Colorado. Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement discovered that their doubts were unfounded. There was indeed a wallaby on the loose.
Colorado State

Hazy skies in area not from Colorado fires

Wildfires are raging across the Northwest, aided by winds of a high pressure system that is bringing the smoke from those fires to Colorado. The result is hazy skies over Garfield, Pitkin and Eagle counties and much of western Colorado that are likely to continue for the next few days.
Colorado State

Colorado's 1st gray wolf pack since 1940s now has 6 pups

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's first litter of gray wolf pups since the 1940s has grown to include six pups. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Thursday that staff spotted the pups living in a den with two collared wolves known as John and Jane in northern Colorado, KCNC-TV reports. The agency...
Colorado State

The era of megafires: An East Troublesome-like fire seems inevitable for Colorado’s resort communities

Colorado’s scariest wildfire in 2020 was not its largest. East Troublesome shocked firefighters because of its sprint and then its leap. It grew by 87,000 acres in a fiery dash across the headwaters of the Colorado River and past Grand Lake, most of that in just a couple of hours. Smoke plumes rose 40,000 feet. The winds, variously estimated at 50 to 100 mph, were strong enough to bend over lodgepole pines.
Colorado State
The Virtual Sherpa

Lookout Mountain Golden Colorado Hike Guide

Lookout Mountain is a short out and back located in Golden, Colorado. Most trails are heavily used by mountain bikers, but hiking these trails is common. Lookout Mountain is a perfect hike for those visiting the area, beginner hikers, or families. Lookout Mountain trails are almost all composed of packed dirt but trail conditions are good in most sections. Lookout Mountain is an extremely popular hike because of its proximity to Denver.
Colorado State
9NEWS

165-acre Colorado ranch with popular wedding venue hits market for $11.5M

BAILEY, Colorado — A Colorado ranch established in 1862 that currently serves as a popular wedding venue hit the market on Thursday for an asking price of $11.5 million. Deer Creek Valley Ranch, located at 64407 U.S. Highway 285 in Bailey, once served as a stagecoach stop between Denver and Fairplay and hosted one of the first post offices in the area, according to records. Now, the 165-acre ranch, which is less than an hour from Denver, still boasts mountain views, sweeping meadows, abundant wildlife and riding trails.
Colorado State

Here's why the sky is so smoky in Colorado

"Colorado will see a couple of waves of thicker smoke over the next couple days," according to the National Weather Service of Boulder. Smoke continues to be very visible in Colorado's skies thanks to out-of-state fires and the Morgan Creek Fire in northwestern Colorado. Wildfires continue to rage in the...
Denver, CO
David Heitz

Wild animals in Denver multiplying

Front Range urbanites have clashed with members of the wild kingdom several times this month. A bear opened a window in Boulder, crawled inside and ate all the cat food. A mountain lion took refuge under someone’s porch, freaking out the city housecat inside.
Colorado State
95 Rock KKNN

The History Of Alcohol In Colorado

Let's be honest, NoCo loves beer. Here in Fort Collins, we produce some of the most recognizable craft beers in the country. The other day I was sipping on a Voodoo Ranger and it got me thinking...how did we get to this point? What is the history of alcohol in Colorado?

