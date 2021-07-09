Tea Shop that Serves Wine in Sugar House, Drag Trivia Night in Holladay and New Beer Garden in Deer Valley
Tea Zaanti Cafe is a combination tea shop and wine bar/cafe that believes in sustainability and the three Ps: People, Planet, Profit. And, owners Scott and Becky believe in promoting peace “one cup at a time.” Wine at Tea Zaanti is available by the bottle or in single serving cans, and in addition to teas, coffee, chai, matcha and such, they also offer a “Simple Eats” menu of charcuterie, sandwiches, soup, muffins, sweet treats and more.utahstories.com
Comments / 0