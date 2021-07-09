Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Tea Shop that Serves Wine in Sugar House, Drag Trivia Night in Holladay and New Beer Garden in Deer Valley

By Ted Scheffler
utahstories.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTea Zaanti Cafe is a combination tea shop and wine bar/cafe that believes in sustainability and the three Ps: People, Planet, Profit. And, owners Scott and Becky believe in promoting peace “one cup at a time.” Wine at Tea Zaanti is available by the bottle or in single serving cans, and in addition to teas, coffee, chai, matcha and such, they also offer a “Simple Eats” menu of charcuterie, sandwiches, soup, muffins, sweet treats and more.

utahstories.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Housing#Food Drink#Beverages#Tea Shop#Drag Trivia Night#Tea Zaanti#Sequoia#Cbd Oil#Wb#Glits#Lgbtqia#Pig A Jelly#Grand Lawn#Resort#Signature
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
MoviesNBC News

Spike Lee mistakenly announces Palme d'Or winner early at a Cannes festival full of surprises

Spike Lee jumped the gun on Saturday, announcing Palme d'Or winner "Titane" before the other prizes at the Cannes Film Festival awards. The unplanned goof could have robbed the awards of their usual suspense, but instead created a thrillingly unpredictable energy as presenters and attendees alike tried to imagine how to get the train back on track and what the jury president might do next — while holding their breath for the festival's second-ever female Palme d'Or winner to accept her prize.

Comments / 0

Community Policy