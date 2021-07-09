Cancel
Drinks

A Summer Sicilian Rosato

By Ted Scheffler
utahstories.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaphael – derived from Archangel St. Raphael – is known as “the patron saint of travelers and happy meetings” and if you are looking for an inexpensive, refreshing wine to drink during your summer travels or to share during a happy meeting, this one is for you: Poggio Anima Raphael Rosato (MSRP $15). Rosato is Italian Rosé and this unique Italian Rosato from Sicily is terrific, lightly chilled and sipped on a warm summer day.

