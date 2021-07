The S&P 500 has pulled back a bit during the trading session on Thursday, perhaps in reaction to the yields falling in the 10 year note, as they dropped below the 1.3% level. At this point, the market looks a little heavy or at the very least lackluster, so I think at this point the market is simply taken a bit of a breather. It probably needs to, due to the fact that it had been so strong for so long.