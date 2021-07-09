Cancel
What to stream this weekend: 'Black Widow,' 'Virgin River' Season 3

By Wade Sheridan
 8 days ago
"Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of "Marriage Story" in November 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson's solo Marvel adventure Black Widow premieres, Virgin River returns for a third season and ESPN presents the 2021 ESPY Awards hosted by Anthony Mackie.

In addition, Atypical heads into its fourth and final season, Patrick Star gets his own SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff series and The White Lotus brings Connie Britton and an ensemble cast to a Hawaiian resort.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that are set to be released this weekend.

Films

'Black Widow' -- Disney+

Scarlett Johansson's deadly spy gets her own Marvel film in Black Widow, which is coming to Disney+ with premiere access on Friday. The movie takes place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour also star.

'Fear Street Part 2: 1978' -- Netflix

Netflix's adaptation of author R.L. Stine's best-selling horror series Fear Street continues in this sequel, which hits the streaming service on Friday. Fear Street will be completed as a trilogy following a group of teenagers who accidentally encounter an ancient evil that is responsible for terrorizing the town of Shadyside.

TV

'Virgin River' Season 3 -- Netflix

Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson are back for Season 3 of Virgin River, which premieres Friday on Netflix. The duo will be experiencing tension in the new season as they discuss the possibility of having a baby together. Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O'Toole and Tim Matheson also star.

'Leverage: Redemption' -- IMDb TV

Leverage is revived in this new series, which arrives Friday on IMDb TV. Gina Bellman, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf and Aldis Hodge reunite for a new mission in Leverage: Redemption, which also stars Noah Wyle as a New Orleans lawyer who has a crisis of conscience representing a pharmaceutical company.

'This Way Up' Season 2 -- Hulu

Aisling Bea is continuing to pull her life back together after a nervous breakdown in Season 2 of This Way Up, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Sharon Horgan, Tobias Menzies, Aasif Mandvi, Indira Varma and Kadiff Kirwan also star.

'Atypical' Season 4 -- Netflix

Keir Gilchrist's Sam, a young man on the autism spectrum, will be moving in with his friend (Zahid Nik Dodani) and contemplating life after college in the fourth and final season of Atypical, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Brigette Lundy-Paine, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Rapaport, Graham Rogers and Jenna Boyd also star.

'The Patrick Star Show' -- Nickelodeon

Patrick Star of SpongeBob SquarePants gets his own spinoff series, The Patrick Star Show, which begins Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on Nickelodeon. A younger Patrick will host his own television show for his neighborhood in the series.

'The 2021 ESPY Awards' -- ESPN

Anthony Mackie is hosting the 2021 ESPYS, which airs Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. Tom Brady, Connor McDavid, Nikola Jokić and Lewis Hamilton are nominated for Best Athlete, Men's Sports. Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, Amanda Nunes and Breanna Stewart are nominated for Best Athlete, Women's Sports.

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 6 -- Bravo

Karen, Gizelle and Candiace bring the drama once again in The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on Bravo. A new housewife will be joining the cast as they experience changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'The White Lotus' -- HBO

Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Molly Shannon, Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, Murray Bartlett and Jolene Purdy star in this limited series, which premieres Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. EDT. The series follows the misadventures of a group of hotel guests staying at a resort in Hawaii.

