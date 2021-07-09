President Biden appoints Gov. Brown to bipartisan council of governors

(Anthony Pidgeon/Redferns/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) The White House announced Thursday that Gov. Kate Brown will be joining a bipartisan group of governors put together by President Joe Biden, KATU reports.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, will serve as co-chairs of the council. The group will include both Republican and Democratic governors.

Former President Barack Obama first established the council in 2010 by executive order. It also includes the defense secretary, homeland security secretary and the heads of the Coast Guard and National Guard, among others.

The council is intended to create cooperation between governors and the federal government on issues like extreme weather, domestic and international terrorism, cyberattacks and public health and safety.

Brown thanked the president for the opportunity in a statement released Thursday:

I would like to thank President Biden for appointing me to this council. Oregon, like other states, has faced a growing list of unprecedented challenges in the last 18 months, and strong state-federal partnerships are critical for our preparedness and response efforts. I look forward to continuing to work with my fellow governors to bring forward issues of mutual concern, and ensure that we are working together in a bipartisan way to solve challenges and advance innovative solutions in the interest of national security.

Other governors joining Brown include:

Delaware Gov. John Carney

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

Governors will serve on the council for two years.