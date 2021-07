The pandemic re-instated the charm of multifunctional spaces and created a niche for this design trend. The role of a home has evolved over the last few years, as not only do we live in our homes – but work, exercise, and even holiday in them. Basically, today our whole life is revolving within its four walls and therefore needs to be utilized thoughtfully basis needs, wants and desires. However, the real issue lies in fitting everything you need in a small space and making it look visually appealing is an even bigger challenge.