Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHUY. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.