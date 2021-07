Tennis star Naomi Osaka believes that she should have been more prepared for the aftermath of deciding to skip press conferences at the French Open. “Lesson one: you can never please everyone. The world is as divided now as I can remember in my short 23 years. Issues that are so obvious to me at face value, like wearing a mask in a pandemic or kneeling to show support for anti-racism, are ferociously contested. I mean, wow.” the four-time Grand Slam winner wrote in an essay in Time Magazine. “So, when I said I needed to miss French Open press conferences to take care of myself mentally, I should have been prepared for what unfolded.”