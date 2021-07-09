Columbus Crew at FC Cincinnati odds, picks and prediction

The 2021 summer transfer window is in full swing and, as usual, there is plenty to discuss for FC Dallas and North Texas SC. A transfer that, in some ways, came a bit out of left field, FC Dallas officially announced Thursday that homegrown midfielder Tanner Tessmann had been transferred to Venezia FC in Serie A for a reported $4.1 million fee with an additional sell-on clause included. It is undoubtedly a great piece of business for FCD to get so much for a player who made less than 30 total appearances for the first team and was not a regular starter in midfield after the signing of Facundo Quignon. The transfer was a bit unexpected among those following the team with many thinking that Tessmann was more likely to make a move in the winter window or the following summer. That being said, the European interest in Tessmann was never a surprise. As a 6’3″ midfielder with great technical ability and passing, European teams will be salivating at his potential. If he is able to make an impact in his first season in Italy, don’t be shocked to see him make another upward move in the near future.