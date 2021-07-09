Melissa (McVay)Darling Still Missing And, After 10 Years, Legally Declared Deceased

Rachel and Dean Draper became foster parents since her retirement from public school administration in SSISD. They soon discovered the plight of families which are fostering in the local area as well as across Texas. “The need is great for these struggling families. They can use help from the community, from everything from diapers to car seats, to qualified babysitters to encouragement and love. Journey Road Ministries non-profit organization was formed to help find resources within our own community to assist these families who are making their homes here among us in Hopkins County”. Here are some facts found on the website journeyroadministries.com plus information on how you can register a team in the 4-person Scramble on Monday July 19, 2021 at 8am at Sulphur Springs Country Club. Or, if you prefer, please consider donating to the Journey Road cause.