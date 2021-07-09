Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkins County, TX

Melissa (McVay)Darling Still Missing And, After 10 Years, Legally Declared Deceased

Posted by 
KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a hearing unlike those typically held in a Hopkins County Courtroom, Judge Robert Newsom granted a petition officially declaring Melissa Ann Darling, the missing 33-year-old woman known as Melissa Ann McVay as deceased. These types of cases are so rarely handled here that the judge and attorney in the case reportedly researched the matter to ensure the proper procedure was followed and that all requirements were met.

www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 2

KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopkins County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
City
Melissa, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Sulphur Springs, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Texas Rangers#Hopkins County Courtroom#Homeland Security#Social Security#Native American#The Secret Service#The Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Woman Jailed On Fraud And Parole Charges

Rains County officers transported a 31-year-old Emory woman to Hopkins County jail Friday and released her to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy J. Davis. Amy Jo Fulfer was booked into the county jail at 2:53 a.m. July 16, 2021, on Hopkins County warrants for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and violation of parole, according to arrest and jail reports.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Mount Pleasant Man Chased After, Rammed Woman’s Car Multiple Times

A 31-year-old Mount Pleasant man allegedly chased after and rammed a 36-year-old Sulphur Springs woman’s car with his SUV early Friday morning, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police officers were dispatched just before 3 a.m. July 16, 2021, in the 100 block of South Davis Street, where someone in a vehicle was reportedly chasing someone in another vehicle and ramming it. Upon arrival, officers reported seeing a GMC Denali Yukon fleeing the area. They conducted a traffic stop on the SUV on Davis Street at Hinnant Street, then, and took the driver, identified in arrest reports as Michael Tareze Evans of Mount Pleasant, into custody around 3:45 a.m. on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to arrest reports.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

4 Jailed In Hopkins County On Felony Warrants

At least four people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants in the past two days, including a teen accused of burglary, a 64-year-old back in jail for the second time this month, a man wanted for a parole violation and a woman wanted for a probation violation, according to arrest reports.
Paris, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Paris District Road Report for the Week of July 19, 2021

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district during the week of July 19, 2021. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Suspect Identified In Vehicle Burglaries; No Arrests Yet

Patrol officers have identified a suspect in connection with a pair of vehicle burglaries reported to police over the last week, according to police. While no arrest has been made in these cases as of Thursday morning, July 15, 2021, the investigation into the string of vehicle burglaries is ongoing. Sulphur Springs Police investigators anticipate filing for warrants in connection with some of these cases.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Journey Road Ministries’ Inaugural Golf Tourney July 19 to Support Foster Families

Rachel and Dean Draper became foster parents since her retirement from public school administration in SSISD. They soon discovered the plight of families which are fostering in the local area as well as across Texas. “The need is great for these struggling families. They can use help from the community, from everything from diapers to car seats, to qualified babysitters to encouragement and love. Journey Road Ministries non-profit organization was formed to help find resources within our own community to assist these families who are making their homes here among us in Hopkins County”. Here are some facts found on the website journeyroadministries.com plus information on how you can register a team in the 4-person Scramble on Monday July 19, 2021 at 8am at Sulphur Springs Country Club. Or, if you prefer, please consider donating to the Journey Road cause.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Software Agreement Will Allow County Clerk To Post Certain Records Directly To County Website

Hopkins County Clerk Tracy Smith received approval to enter into a software agreement which will allow her to directly post certain records updates to the county website. A re-plat request, correction to the June 25, 2021, meeting agenda minutes, disposal of two Precinct 3 trucks and a bond for the newly appointed deputy treasurer were also considered Monday by the Hopkins County Commissioners Court.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

11 Jailed On Controlled Substance, Related Charges

At least 11 people were jailed on controlled substance and related charges between July 7 and July 10, according to arrest and jail reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Aaron Chaney reported seeing a Honda Civic traveling at a high rate of speed south on FM 275 south, cross the the fog line then travel into the grass toward the ditch. He initiated a traffic stop. The car stopped near County Road 1145 at 8:52 p.m. July 7.
Colorado StatePosted by
KSST Radio

Man Transferred From Colorado On Hopkins County Warrant

A 44-year-old man was transferred from a Colorado correctional facility on a Hopkins County warrant Wednesday, just prior to his release, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office received notification that Javier Perez Garcia was scheduled to be release on July 8, 2021, from the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility per the parole board after serving time on two sentences, one which carried a four-year sentence and one with a one-year sentence. Garcia, who was listed as Javier Perezgarcia in the CDC, was sentenced on the Colorado charges on Feb. 4, 2019, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections website.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Celebrating Five Years with CHRISTUS in Sulphur Springs!

As of July 12, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital will have been serving the local community for five years. A press release about the five-year milestone stated “we have experienced so much growth and expansion in the past five years and, God willing, we are just getting started! At CHRISTUS, we appreciate the support of our community and the hard work of our Associates. We will continue our commitment to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ”.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Atlanta, Texas Woman Arrested In Rockwall County On Hopkins County Warrant

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was notified a 41-year-old Atlanta, Texas woman had been arrested in Rockwall County on a Hopkins County warrant. Veronica Bryant was transported from Rockwall to Hopkins County jail, where Deputy Joe Hooten escorted her into the county jail. She was booked at 1:50 a.m. July 6, 2021, on a bond forfeiture order for a possession of 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance charge.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

CHRISTUS Pharmacist Melissa Maeker Talks About Vaccines

Because people in the local community have voiced questions about the COVID vaccine, boosters and other COVID-related topics, KSST reached out to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs for the latest news. Holly Ragan, who is Senior Market Development Coordinator for CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs, set up a Good Morning Show interview with CHRISTUS Pharmacy Supervisor Melissa Maeker. Good Morning Show host Enola Gay visited with Melissa on Friday July 9, 2021 covering an array of topics.

Comments / 2

Community Policy