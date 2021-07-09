Melissa (McVay)Darling Still Missing And, After 10 Years, Legally Declared Deceased
In a hearing unlike those typically held in a Hopkins County Courtroom, Judge Robert Newsom granted a petition officially declaring Melissa Ann Darling, the missing 33-year-old woman known as Melissa Ann McVay as deceased. These types of cases are so rarely handled here that the judge and attorney in the case reportedly researched the matter to ensure the proper procedure was followed and that all requirements were met.www.ksstradio.com
