A Beginner's Guide to Cycling: The Best Bikes, Trails, Safety Tips, and More

From bountiful breakfasts to decadent dinners, the rise of the tablescaping trend has turned everyday meals into an elaborate art form. If staying in is the new going out, it makes sense that tablescaping – dressing up your dining table in an artfully considered and accessorised way – has become the latest trend to take social media, and our homes, by storm. Pre-Covid, tablescaping was the preserve of weddings and professionally catered events, but the pandemic and ensuing periods of lockdown have brought home the idea that there’s no time like the present to elevate the everyday. In the past 12 months the focus has shifted significantly, with hundreds of thousands of tablescaping enthusiasts posting pictures of their highly stylised table settings online. The ‘tablescape’ hashtag currently stands at 1.4 million posts on Instagram, while ‘tablesetting’ boasts 3.4 million posts. Some of Instagram’s most prominent original tablescapers, including Alice Naylor-Leyland and Moda Operandi founder Lauren Santo Domingo, have used their influence to start tablescape-inspired businesses; the former set up Mrs Alice’s Shop in 2019, while the latter expanded Moda Operandi’s offering to include tableware in 2018. Meanwhile, the likes of British broadcaster Laura Jackson and London-based supper club host Kirthanaa Naidu have amassed legions of followers thanks to their eclectic and accessible styles. As with most social media trends, brands are following suit.