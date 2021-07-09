Cancel
Public Safety

Unemployment Fraud

crimewatchpa.com
 11 days ago

We are receiving a substantial increase in fraudulent unemployment compensation claims. This is the case for many police departments in Pennsylvania. If you are a victim, below is some helpful information. Report Unemployment Compensation Fraud here:. Please read the 2020 press release from the FBI for additional tips. https://www.fbi.gov/.../fbi-sees-spike-in-fraudulent...

