Unemployment Fraud

The Susquehanna Regional Police Department has recently seen an increase in Identity Theft cases, specifically with regards to fraudulent attempts to apply for unemployment benefits. Identity Theft is not a “victimless” crime, costing millions of dollars nationwide and locally to consumers, businesses, and financial institutions. Additionally, ID Theft costs people valuable time as they try to repair not only their accounts but their credit history and scores. It also takes away financial resources for those legitimate claimants. Criminals steal identities in numerous ways including: skimming devices used to clone your credit card (at ATM’s, gas pumps, or even a cashier using a separate card swipe to record your card’s info); retrieving credit card info from public or unprotected private WIFI; stealing mail/bills; fake websites; online phishing; phone call scams; and even some of those seemingly innocent games that we play on social media sites. This information is used to create cloned credit cards, apply for utilities and benefits, and obtain other services in your name. Once your personal information is stolen it is often sold on the “dark web” and will be purchased and used repeatedly.