The parallel that’s drawn between Britney Spears’ career and a certain Black Mirror episode is pretty obvious since it has to be said that fans are a part of the stress that goes into being famous, even if the fans aren’t entirely to blame. However much blame the fans have for creating who Britney has become and the way her life has turned out is questionable since one could say pretty much anything and people might believe it now. But those pulling for Britney to get her life back likely wouldn’t take any of the blame for the stress that she’s endured over the years since their ‘love’ is supposedly pure and isn’t too needy in the least bit. The downfall of Spears though is that her career eventually took a downward turn and as a result, things started to get worse and worse until the deterioration of her mental state was no longer in question. Unlike Ashley O in the Black Mirror episode that Spears is being compared with, her career has a chance to come back if she is going to be allowed to take control of her life as it should have been in the first place.