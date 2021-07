Hercules is ready to go the distance to find his forever home! He is handsome, sweet, energetic, and would make a great addition to any family! Hercules loves to spend time running around outside and lounging in the sun. We hope his name instills some courage in this little guy because he can be shy at first. He would love to build some confidence with you! His ideal home would be patient, loving, and ready to play. Call The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin at 608-752-5622 to schedule your meet and greet!