Cannes’s Opening Films Prove Its Limits as an Oscar Launchpad

Leos Carax's Annette begins with a variant on Holy Motors's "Entrac'te," now split from one mid-film break into opening and (mid-end-credits) closing musical numbers that set a similarly grimly determined/celebratory tone. The director and his real-life daughter are among the first people seen, leading Sparks and the film's main cast out of the recording studio and into the world. Adam Driver gets on a motorcycle and zooms into the night to begin his diagetic story proper as confrontational stand-up comic and antihero Henry McHenry, his castmates calling "good luck" after him. A slow-motion love triangle revolves McHenry and the Conductor (Simon Helberg) around opera singer Ann Defrausnax (Marion Cotillard), sending the comic down the road of inevitable tragedy Carax's films trend towards. The tone throughout is identifiably his, a mixture of grandly scaled self-loathing fighting for supremacy with self-aggrandizement, with secondary shadings of lust and Jean Vigo. That all-in stylistic and thematic volatility is an odd fit for Sparks, whose POV deliberately precludes first-person identification with singer Russell Mael—his aggressive falsetto and brother Ron's lyrics keep sentimentality at bay. The main character may be a comic, but nothing about Annette is particularly funny, raising the intriguing, possibly ill-advised possibility of "what if Sparks but not at all humorous."