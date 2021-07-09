Cancel
Shark Week is back! 14 jawsome specials we want to see

By Chuck Barney
Mercury News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShark Week, one of TV’s biggest summer events, is back for its 33rd year and runs from July 11-18. Organizers promise a record 45 hours of programming on the Discovery Channel and the discovery+ streaming platform. They say the fin-tastic barrage will feature “bigger sharks and record-breaking breaches,” along with a celebrity guest list that includes Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, JB Smoove, William Shatner, Snoop Dogg, Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and more.

TV & VideosFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Shark Week star-studded

NEW YORK – Deep in the ocean, surrounded by sharks, Tiffany Haddish stayed cool. She drew on her land-based survival skills. “I was as frightened around them as I am around like a pack of pit bull dogs,” she said in an interview. “I feel like animals pick up on your energy. If you're in there being scared, they're like, 'Well, what you got? Why are you scared?' It's like being in the 'hood.”
TV Seriesfreelibrary.org

Are You Ready for Shark Week?

Up from the depths and onto your screen, it's... Shark Week!. The Discovery Channel's annual feeding frenzy of shark-related media kicks off its 33rd year with shows featuring comedian Tiffany Haddish (Tiffany Haddish Does Shark Week), rapper Snoop Dogg (Sharkadelic Summer 2), musician Brad Paisley (Brad Paisley's Shark Country), horror director Eli Roth's new shark documentary (Fin), acting and pop culture legend William Shatner (Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek), and even the pranksters from Jackass (Jackass Shark Week).
TV ShowsThe Spokesman-Review

Around the Remote: Shark Week is back with big teeth and big stars

DON’T MISS: Shark Week – One of TV’s biggest summer events – the oceanic Super Bowl, if you will – returns for its 33rd year and runs from today through Sunday. Organizers promise 45 hours of see-worthy programming with “bigger sharks and record-breaking breaches,” along with a celebrity guest list that includes Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, J.B. Smoove, William Shatner, Snoop Dogg, Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and more.
TV Showsthecinemaholic.com

Shark Week 2021: Everything We Know

Summer is an exciting time for people who love to watch shark-based programs. Created by Tom Golden, ‘Shark Week’ is a programming block on the Discovery Channel which airs all kinds of programs related to sharks. It is an annual event that usually runs for a whole week in July or early August. ‘Shark Week’ first premiered on July 17, 1988, with the purpose of educating people about sharks and help in the conservation of the majestic beings. These programs hit a chord with people and eventually amassed a massive viewership for the channel.
TV & Videoscatcountry96.com

Brad Paisley is Back On Tour and Taking A Bite Out of Shark Week

This past weekend Brad Paisley was just one of many country artists returning to the stage after an extended break due to the COVID shutdown. Brad shared, “It feels so surreal to be back on tour. We’ve waited over 15 months for this. But, we’re back…and we will see you soon in your town.”
Animalswydaily.com

Shark Week: Dispelling Myths About Sharks

NATIONWIDE — One of the more iconic movies to ever grace the silver screen is the 1975 film, “Jaws.” Sharks have held a deep fascination and fear for many. There are a lot of myths that surround the maritime creatures. In honor of Shark Week, we will debunk some of the myths.
TV & VideosMarin Independent Journal

TV tonight: ‘Schmigadoon!’ will delight fans of musicals

“Charmed” (8 p.m., The CW): In the season’s penultimate episode, the Charmed Ones must confront the Whispering Evil, even though their collective powers may not be strong enough to defeat it. Meanwhile, Macy must face down Abby’s mother in order to acquire a secret weapon, Josefina (guest star Mareya Salazar) returns to help Mel from going into labor prematurely, and Maggie and Harry need to save Jordan before he becomes the latest victim of the Tomb of Chaos.
AnimalsPosted by
WGN TV

Shark Week at The Shedd

Discovery Channel’s Shark Week is already making a big splash. The channel’s fin-credible lshark week got underway on Sunday with 45 hours of programming. This week has become a cultural phenomenon since it started in 1988. The Shedd Aquarium is celebrating shark week too. Doctor Steve Kessel, the director of...
